Buddhist in Burma Jailed for Drugs Comes to Jesus as Result of Missionary Outreach

By on No Comment

(Christian Aid Mission) Amid death and despair in a country wracked by COVID-19, local missionaries in Burma (Myanmar) are going to streets, parks and prisons, daring to offer help and hope.

With 1,400 new coronavirus cases reported each day and a daily toll of 25 deaths, the pandemic has kept workers in the majority-Buddhist country from organizing evangelistic camps and other large gatherings. Instead, they are sharing rice and gospel tracts in public places while taking the appropriate precautions, the leader of a local ministry said. …

Local missionaries recently distributed rice to more than 300 people and gospel tracts to at least 500.

They also made visits to a prison with 500 inmates, providing noodles, rice and coffee. They are allowed to visit prisoners individually in their cells.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Buddhist in Burma Jailed for Drugs Comes to Jesus as Result of Missionary Outreach added by on
View all posts by Editor →