Buddhist in Burma Jailed for Drugs Comes to Jesus as Result of Missionary Outreach

(Christian Aid Mission) — Amid death and despair in a country wracked by COVID-19, local missionaries in Burma (Myanmar) are going to streets, parks and prisons, daring to offer help and hope.

With 1,400 new coronavirus cases reported each day and a daily toll of 25 deaths, the pandemic has kept workers in the majority-Buddhist country from organizing evangelistic camps and other large gatherings. Instead, they are sharing rice and gospel tracts in public places while taking the appropriate precautions, the leader of a local ministry said. …

Local missionaries recently distributed rice to more than 300 people and gospel tracts to at least 500.

They also made visits to a prison with 500 inmates, providing noodles, rice and coffee. They are allowed to visit prisoners individually in their cells.

