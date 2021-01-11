‘I Was Wrong’: Jeremiah Johnson Apologizes for False Prophesy Predicting Trump Second Term Win

CHARLOTTE, NC — Self-identified prophet Jeremiah Johnson, who, according to a recent statement, believed he had been “given an assignment to help the body of Christ prophetically discern the plans God had for Donald Trump,” has apologized for falsely prophesying that Trump would win a second term in the White House.

“I would like to repent for inaccurately prophesying that Donald Trump would win a second term as the president of the United States,” he wrote in a public statement on Jan. 7, taking full responsibility for the matter.

“I refuse to blame the saints and say, ‘It didn’t come to pass because they did not pray enough.’ Nor will I proclaim, ‘Donald Trump actually won, so I was right, but now it has been stolen from him,'” Johnson outlined. “I believe the first statement seeks to alleviate the prophetic messenger from the responsibility of what he prophesied, and the second statement is filled with potential pride and an unwillingness to humble himself and admit he was wrong.”

Johnson, who believes, according to his website, that he has had a “strong prophetic anointing” since his childhood, said that he has had a number of dreams about Trump over the past five years, including warnings that Trump was in danger of becoming a “Nebuchadnezzar” because of his pride.

He says that he dreamed three things in 2020: that the LA Dodgers would win the World Series, that judge Amy Coney Barrett would be seated at the Supreme Court prior to the November election, and that Trump would win the election.

“Donald J. Trump being re-elected did not happen and I have to own that and repent,” Johnson wrote.

He states that he now believes God decided to remove Trump from office “because of his own pride and arrogance” and to get the attention of those in the Church who fixed their eyes on man more than the Creator and placed Trump “on a pedestal.”

“Joe Biden’s becoming the 46th President of the United States is meant to humble not only Donald Trump but all those who worshiped him more than they kept their focus on Jesus Christ,” Johnson opined, apologizing if his prophesies had played a part in feeding man’s inordinate attention.

“I have stated all along, ‘Political figures can never solve spiritual issues,'” he said. “Regardless of who sits in the oval office, we have a sin problem in America that the One who sits above the circle of the earth is calling us to give an account for. ”

Johnson outlined that he accepts what has happened as “the will of God,” adding, “As difficult as it will be for millions of Christians in America to accept, I invite you now to consider that God Himself removed Donald Trump from office.”

“We can kick and scream, or we can humble ourselves and get prostrate in prayer like never before,” he advised. “A humbling has come and is coming to the American Church like never before. How we choose to respond to this correction and judgment from the Lord will determine many outcomes in the years ahead.”

Johnson said that he believes that the days will get darker, but the shaking of the Earth will purify the bride of Christ.

“I encourage the remnant to continue to stand for righteousness and truth in America. We must focus our efforts on preaching the gospel and making disciples like never before,” he wrote. “God is calling His people to the frontlines of the battle. It’s going to get a lot darker, but then again, the light is only going to shine brighter and brighter. May humility and repentance be our resolve in the days ahead.”

Read Johnson’s statement in full here.

Kris Vallotton, the senior associate leader of Bethel Church and cofounder of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry (BSSM), similarly issued an apology in November but later deleted his post in deciding to wait and see the final outcome of the election.

“I want to sincerely apologize for missing the prophecy about Donald Trump. It doesn’t make me a false prophet. I prophesied he would become president four days after he declared his candidacy [in 2015]. And I prophesied Trump would not be impeached [and removed from office],” he wrote in part. “I’m very sorry to everyone who put their trust in me. There was a major, major mistake.”

However, Kat Kerr, a Florida-based pink-haired prophet who identifies as a “visionary … revealing Heaven on Earth,” has declined to apologize, stating in a video on Jan. 7, “I don’t know why some of you assumed that I had said something would happen by a certain date, because I did not. I let God do things His way in His own time.”

“I realize a lot of you are babies in this faith thing,” she said, “and so, the minute something begins to crumble or fall apart you run and hide somewhere.”

“I’m not hiding,” Kerr remarked, pounding a gavel on the table, and adding as she swung the gavel, “Don’t you even dare consider asking the prophets to take anything back, because we’re right.”

Kerr then asked that whipped cream be brought out for her piece of cake, claiming that “God is still saying to celebrate.”

The Scripture speaks of false prophets in numerous passages, such as Jeremiah 14:14, which states, “Then the Lord said unto me, ‘The prophets prophesy lies in My name. I sent them not, neither have I commanded them, neither spake unto them. They prophesy unto you a false vision and divination, and a thing of nought, and the deceit of their heart.'”

Ezekiel 13:6 reads, “They have seen vanity and lying divination, saying, ‘The Lord saith,’ and the Lord hath not sent them. And they have made others to hope that they would confirm the word.”

