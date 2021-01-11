‘Idolatry’: Jeremiah Johnson Receives Death Threats From Trump Supporters for Apologizing Over Election Prophecy

CHARLOTTE, NC — Jeremiah Johnson, the founder of Heart of the Father Ministry and a self-described “end time messenger” says that he has received multiple death threats and thousands of emails, many of which contain profanity and vulgarity, from professing Christian Trump supporters who are upset that he apologized for falsely prophesying that Trump would garner a second term in the White House. Those who are angry believe that Johnson was wrong to repent as they still desire a Trump win.

“Over the last 72 hours, I have received multiple death threats and thousands upon thousands of emails from Christians saying the nastiest and most vulgar things I have ever heard toward my family and ministry,” he wrote in a social media post on Sunday. “I have been labeled a coward, sellout, a traitor to the Holy Spirit, and cussed out at least 500 times.”

Johnson said that he expected to be labeled a false prophet by some but did not anticipate being attacked so ferociously by “charismatic/prophetic people,” some of whom have “barraged” him with conspiracy theory material.

“To my great heartache, I’m convinced parts of the prophetic/charismatic movement are far SICKER than I could have ever dreamed of,” he remarked. “I truthfully never realized how absolutely triggered and ballistic thousands and thousands of saints get about Donald Trump. It’s terrifying! It’s full of idolatry!”

As previously reported, on Jan. 7, Johnson released a public statement taking full responsibility that his prophesy did not come to pass.

“I would like to repent for inaccurately prophesying that Donald Trump would win a second term as the president of the United States,” he wrote. “I refuse to blame the saints and say, ‘It didn’t come to pass because they did not pray enough.’ Nor will I proclaim, ‘Donald Trump actually won, so I was right, but now it has been stolen from him.’”

Johnson explained that he has had a number of dreams about Trump over the past five years, including warnings that the president was in danger of becoming a “Nebuchadnezzar” because of his pride — but wrongly prophesied that Trump would be elected to a second term, in part, because he preferred it himself.

He outlined that he now believes God decided to remove Trump from office “because of [the president’s] own pride and arrogance” and to get the attention of those in the Church who fixed their eyes on man more than the Creator and placed Trump “on a pedestal.”

“Joe Biden’s becoming the 46th President of the United States is meant to humble not only Donald Trump but all those who worshiped him more than they kept their focus on Jesus Christ,” Johnson opined, apologizing if his prophesies had played a part in feeding man’s inordinate attention.

“I have stated all along, ‘Political figures can never solve spiritual issues,’” he said. “Regardless of who sits in the oval office, we have a sin problem in America that the One who sits above the circle of the earth is calling us to give an account for.”

But after issuing his apology, many became very upset — not that Johnson was wrong but that he had apologized at all. He says he was inundated with emails from ardent Trump supporters who were irate that he had repented.

“I could have never dreamed in my wildest imagination that so much satanic attack and witchcraft would come from charismatic/prophetic people,” he said.

On Sunday, Johnson reiterated his hope that he had not contributed to the idolatrous mindset of the furious Christians who had lashed out at him and reminded his followers that no matter who is president, Jesus is king.

“Revival is never dependent upon who sits in the White House but rather who sits on the Throne in Heaven,” he wrote. “I will continue to preach the cross and the power of the resurrection. I will continue to help prepare the Bride to meet our Bridegroom.”

“As we head into 2021, expect me to be more committed to the gospel and making disciples than ever before. By God’s grace I will walk in a greater measure of humility and repentance than ever before,” Johnson said. “I will learn from my mistakes and seek correction from godly leaders always.”

A number of followers backed Johnson in the comments that followed.

“I have been saying this for a while: Christian people have made an idol out of Donald Trump and the Republican Party. God NEVER wants our hope and trust to be in a man or a political machine, but trust MUST be in Him,” one stated. “He will share His glory with NO ONE.”

“The ‘Christians’ doing this need to look in the mirror and repent for putting all their hope and trust in man. They wouldn’t be so outraged, hateful and disappointed had they had their heart and eyes in the right place — on Jesus,” another wrote.

“Hearts are being exposed. What you are seeing, my brother, is an example of that. ALL of us are having our hearts exposed by the refining fires of life & world circumstances,” a third opined. “How we respond to those refining fires determines the amount of ‘wood, hay, stubble’ being purged from our hearts.”

Jeremiah 17:5 states, “Thus saith the Lord, Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the Lord.”

Psalm 118:8-9 also teaches, “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man. It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in princes.”

Psalm 146:3-5 likewise exhorts, “Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. … Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God.”