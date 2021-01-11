Parler Removes Post by Attorney Lin Wood Seemingly Calling for Execution of VP Mike Pence

(Tech Crunch) — It seems that even the “free speech” social network Parler has its limits.

The social network that has attracted scores of conservative commentators because of its commitment to free speech has taken down several posts from Trump affiliate Lin Wood, according to a report in Mediaite.

In one of the posts removed from the social media platform, Wood [seemingly] called for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence, writing, “Get the firing squads ready. Pence goes first.”

In a statement to Mediaite, Parler chief executive John Matze confirmed that the service had taken action against Wood’s posts to the platform.

