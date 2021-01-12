Madhya Pradesh State in India Next to Implement Law Preventing Use of ‘Undue Influence’ to Convert

(Release International) — At least nine Indian states have now passed anti-conversion laws, and some like Madhya Pradesh are tightening up earlier legislation. …

The anti-conversion law in Madhya Pradesh was put into effect by the state governor on Jan. 9. It follows Uttar Pradesh, which imposed a similar law in November.

The new rules in Madhya Pradesh mean anyone wanting to change their faith must obtain official permission 60 days in advance. The penalty is up to ten years in jail and a fine of 50,000 rupees.

The law is ostensibly intended to prevent conversion by force. But in practice, such laws treat Christian relief aid as bribery and warnings of divine judgment as coercion.

