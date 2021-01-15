France to Include Religious Views in Police Files of Potential Extremists

(Evangelical Focus) — The government of France will include information about faith and political opinions in the police files of people who could be a threat to national security.

The Interior Ministry has issued three decrees that now allow to collect information about the “political opinions,” “philosophical or religious convictions” and “labor union membership” of individuals followed by the government for representing potential threats to the state.

Psychiatric conditions and views expressed on social media will also be collected, the government confirmed.

Until now, the law only allowed to gather information about the “activities” of individuals, not opinions or beliefs.

