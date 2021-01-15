Gospel Advanced in Iraq Amid 2019 Tahrir Square Protests

(Christian Aid Mission) — When throngs of Iraqis began converging on Baghdad’s main square in peaceful protest more than a year ago, a highly educated businessman made sure he was there on the first day, Oct. 1, 2019. …

The leader of a ministry based in Iraq also set up a tent in Tahrir Square — eager to show solidarity with the protestors’ desire for basic rights and seeing a unique opportunity to reach a broad cross-section of the population with the gospel. …

Intrigued by the Christians’ tent, one day Jawad Samer* happened by and found a wide variety of Christian books, the scope of which he had never imagined.

“Samer is an educated and rational person who always faces any argument using logic,” the ministry leader said. “He got a copy of the gospel after he expressed a strong desire to read it. He said, ‘Throughout my entire life, I had hoped to get the Bible, but I had no opportunity.’ He had many questions about the Christian faith during the months of protests and visits to our tent.”

Continue reading this story >>