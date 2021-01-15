‘He Needs to Repent’: Louisville Church Leaders Condemn Pastor’s Curses on Those Who ‘Stole Election’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY-TV) — In wake of a viral video that shows the senior pastor of Evangel World Prayer Center cursing those who he says stole the election from President Donald Trump, he’s now receiving more backlash from fellow area church leaders.

On Wednesday, faith-based leaders throughout Louisville gathered for a press conference at Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center where they rebuked the words said by Bob Rodgers.

During the televised service on Jan. 10, Rodgers led his church in prayer and said, “Father, those that have lied, those that have stolen this election, those that have cheated, I place the curse of God upon them.”

He then went on to say, “I curse you with weakness in your body. I curse you with poverty. I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had in the name of the Lord.”

Continue reading this story >>