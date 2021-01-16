Two Families Come to Christ in Laos Despite Opposition From Neighbor

(Voice of the Martyrs) — Tensions have deepened in a Khmu village where two families have come to Christ and one lives next door to a high-ranking solider, who despises Christians.

Recently, a Christian from another village came to speak with the two families, who had asked him to show them how to accept Christ. When the Christian leader arrived, the neighbor interrupted them, asking the Christian leader why he was there.

The Christian calmly explained he had been invited to show the families how to accept Christ. When the neighbor protested that it was against the law to convert, the Christian leader corrected him, telling him it was legal to convert to Christianity in Laos.

The neighbor made no reply and he left, and the Christian leader led the families to Christ that day.

Continue reading this story >>