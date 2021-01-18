Evangelical Families Expelled and Homes Demolished in Chiapas, Mexico

(Evangelical Focus) — A group of people of the “Tzotzil” ethnic group destroyed five houses of evangelical families in the Mitzitón community, in the municipality of San Cristóbal, Chiapas (Mexico).

The leader of the evangelical organization Alas de Aguila, Esdras Alonso González, reported that the events took place on Sunday January, 10. Two evangelical “Tzotzil” families were affected.

Before the houses were destroyed, the Catholics imprisoned two evangelicals, Alejandro Jiménez Jiménez and Miguel Jiménez Heredia.

