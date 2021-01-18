Evangelical Families Expelled and Homes Demolished in Chiapas, Mexico

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: El Universal

(Evangelical Focus) A group of people of the “Tzotzil” ethnic group destroyed five houses of evangelical families in the Mitzitón community, in the municipality of San Cristóbal, Chiapas (Mexico).

The leader of the evangelical organization Alas de Aguila, Esdras Alonso González, reported that the events took place on Sunday January, 10. Two evangelical “Tzotzil” families were affected.

Before the houses were destroyed, the Catholics imprisoned two evangelicals, Alejandro Jiménez Jiménez and Miguel Jiménez Heredia.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Evangelical Families Expelled and Homes Demolished in Chiapas, Mexico added by on
View all posts by Evangelical Focus →