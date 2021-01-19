Spanish Medical Institutions Speak Out Against Approval of Euthanasia Law

By

(Evangelical Focus) During the period prior to the approval of the euthanasia law by the Spanish Parliament, several institutions, such as the Spanish Evangelical Alliance or the Spanish Bioethics Committee, expressed their public assessment of the regulations.

After the law was ratified on Dec. 17, more voices have continued to speak out about its implications.

The Official College of Physicians of Madrid has issued a statement along with the College of Pharmacists of Madrid and the College of Dentists and Stomatologists in the region.

The statement stresses that euthanasia “involves serious actions on a personal and institutional level” and defines it as “a slippery slope towards the elimination and corruption of the right to life.”

