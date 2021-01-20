Oklahoma Church Ransacked Just Days After Pastor Dies Due to COVID-19

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A Purcell church was burglarized just two days after their pastor of 20 years passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

It happened late Friday night.

“Somebody came out here and helped themselves to everything,” Mark Brown, maintenance manager at Johnson Road Baptist Church, told News 4. “Lost our computers and we had amplifiers under here. They’re all gone. We had a whole array of microphones. They even took the microphone off the pulpit.” …

The thieves hit every room, from the sanctuary, to the kitchen and the administrative offices.

