‘We Don’t Want Biden; We Want Revenge!’: Antifa Riots in Portland, Smashing Democratic HQ

By on No Comment

PORTLAND (Newsweek) Around 150 antifa protesters vandalized the Oregon Democrats head office in Portland on Wednesday night before descending on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, hours after Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

Videos circulating on Twitter showed antifa protesters dressed in black marching down the streets playing drums and shouting “[Expletive] Joe Biden.” Another video shows Portland police calling unlawful assembly and shooting tear gas at protesters at close proximity.

The protesters marched to the Democratic party headquarters in southeast Portland before later moving on to the ICE facility. Activists sprayed graffiti on the ICE building, police said.

In a video statement on Wednesday night, Sergeant Kevin Allen said his team responded with tear gas after they were pelted with rocks and eggs and protesters began vandalizing the Democrat building.

Continue reading this story >>

Main Photo Credit: Richard Read/Los Angeles Times

  • Connect with Christian News


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

‘We Don’t Want Biden; We Want Revenge!’: Antifa Riots in Portland, Smashing Democratic HQ added by on
View all posts by Editor →