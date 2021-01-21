‘We Don’t Want Biden; We Want Revenge!’: Antifa Riots in Portland, Smashing Democratic HQ

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PORTLAND (Newsweek) — Around 150 antifa protesters vandalized the Oregon Democrats head office in Portland on Wednesday night before descending on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, hours after Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

Videos circulating on Twitter showed antifa protesters dressed in black marching down the streets playing drums and shouting “[Expletive] Joe Biden.” Another video shows Portland police calling unlawful assembly and shooting tear gas at protesters at close proximity.

The protesters marched to the Democratic party headquarters in southeast Portland before later moving on to the ICE facility. Activists sprayed graffiti on the ICE building, police said.

In a video statement on Wednesday night, Sergeant Kevin Allen said his team responded with tear gas after they were pelted with rocks and eggs and protesters began vandalizing the Democrat building.

Main Photo Credit: Richard Read/Los Angeles Times

