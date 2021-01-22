Kentucky Teen Abandoned as Newborn Advocating for Safe Haven Baby Boxes

(LEX 18)— Louisville teenager, Isabella Lamkin, is advocating to bring Safe Haven Baby Boxes to Kentucky.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow a parent to surrender their child safely, securely, and anonymously if they cannot take care of the newborn.
They are installed at Safe Haven locations, such as a fire station, police station, or a hospital. A parent can place the baby inside the temperature-controlled “box,” and 911 is automatically notified so first responders or hospital staff can be alerted that a baby has been surrendered.
Isabella started a petition to get the boxes in Kentucky. The cause hits close to home because she was abandoned as a baby after being born in China.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!