Kentucky Teen Abandoned as Newborn Advocating for Safe Haven Baby Boxes

(LEX 18) — Louisville teenager, Isabella Lamkin, is advocating to bring Safe Haven Baby Boxes to Kentucky.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow a parent to surrender their child safely, securely, and anonymously if they cannot take care of the newborn.

They are installed at Safe Haven locations, such as a fire station, police station, or a hospital. A parent can place the baby inside the temperature-controlled “box,” and 911 is automatically notified so first responders or hospital staff can be alerted that a baby has been surrendered.

Isabella started a petition to get the boxes in Kentucky. The cause hits close to home because she was abandoned as a baby after being born in China.

