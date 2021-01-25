Man Playing Football Game Online Streams Himself Screaming Profanity at Baby, Using Lord’s Name in Vain

(Insider) — On Thursday night, a clip from Twitch streamer Buckkerz that showed him screaming at his young child after losing at a video game went viral.

In the clip, Buckkerz (whose legal name hasn’t been confirmed by Insider) can be seen playing “Madden 21” with his toddler son on his lap. After having his in-game throw intercepted, the streamer yells “[expletive]” as he throws his controller down, breaking it. “[Expletive] $300 [expletive] controller” he yells as the young child screams on camera.

“I’m about to go before I lose it,” he says, placing the child down in a chair before screaming directly in its face “shut the [expletive] up!”

His webcam then disappears and the stream cuts off.

