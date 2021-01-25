Pirate Party in Stuttgart, Germany Takes Issue With Bible Verses Advertised on Trains

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Markus Winkler/Unsplash

STUTTGART (Evangelical Focus) — Christian organizations which buy advertising spots to post Bible verses in public spaces are coming under political scrutiny in Germany.

The parliamentary group of The Left/Pirates in the regional assembly of Stuttgart has asked for new advertising guidelines in the city trains (S-Bahn) to make sure no one is offended by the Bible verses.

For this leftist political faction, having Bible verses on advertising spots “in no way corresponds to the welcoming culture of the region.” According to local newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung, they believe the “evangelical” and “partly aggressive missionary messages” make users of public transport feel uncomfortable. The public transport, they argue, should “not be a place of indoctrination.”

