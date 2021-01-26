Jesuits Admit to Abusing Over a Hundred People in Spain Since 1927

(Evangelical Focus) — In a report recently released, the Roman Catholic order of the Jesuits has admitted to having sexually abused 118 people in Spain, since 1927 to the present day.

According to the document, most of the victims (81) were minors at the time they were abused, although it also mentions cases of adults (37). Up to 96 Jesuits committed sexual abuse, just over 1% of the order’s members since 1927. Most of the abuse took place in schools and educational centers.

Of those accused of sexual abuse, 48 have died and 17 are still alive, although four of them are no longer Jesuits and the other thirteen are removed from contact with minors and awaiting the resolution of canonical or civil proceedings.

“We are filled with pain, shame and regret. We want to learn to apologize to the victims and to society for the abuses, for the culture of silence, for not dealing with the facts cleanly,” the provincial superior of the Society of Jesus in Spain, Antonio España, pointed out.

