Voice of the Martyrs Korea Sent 23K Bibles to North Korea in 2020, Projects 30% More for 2021

(Voice of the Martyrs Korea) Voice of the Martyrs Korea announced on Tuesday that it sent a total of 22,847 Bibles to North Korea in 2020, in addition to airing daily Bible recordings on its five shortwave and medium wave broadcasts into North Korea.

According to Voice of the Martyrs CEO Dr. Eric Foley, the number includes mass distributions and individual hand-to-hand distributions in both print and electronic formats. Foley says the ministry does not provide breakdowns by Bible format or distribution method or location in order to protect the safety and security of recipients and couriers, as well as to keep its methods and technology private.

Foley says that mass distribution numbers were down for the ministry this year compared to previous years, but that individual hand-to-hand distributions had more than doubled.

“On the one hand, the efforts of South Korean authorities to halt all balloon launches, including our Bible launches, decreased mass distribution. On the other hand, demand for Bibles from individual North Koreans was higher than in any prior year.”

