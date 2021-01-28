Biden Rescinds Mexico City Policy Prohibiting Foreign Aid From Being Used to Perform, Promote Abortions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy on Thursday, which prohibits taxpayer money from being used by foreign aid recipients to perform, promote or refer women for abortions. The policy, created by Ronald Reagan in 1984, has been reversed by every Democratic president ever since and reinstituted by every Republican president.

In a statement released by the White House, the Biden administration said that its policy is to “support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health,” asserting that those who are poor, of certain ethnicities, homosexual or transgender have been denied such services both nationally and internationally.

“Across the country and around the world, people — particularly women, Black, Indigenous and other people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and those with low incomes — have been denied access to reproductive health care,” it states. “President Biden is … issuing a presidential memorandum to protect and expand access to comprehensive reproductive health care.”

As previously reported, many Americans do not consider abortion to be health care as the vast majority of abortions are not related to the mother’s health but are rather elective — meaning, committed because the mother, who in more than 80% of the instances is unmarried, simply does not want her son or daughter.

“Like memoranda issued by President Clinton and President Obama before him, [Biden’s memo] immediately rescinds the global gag rule, also referred to as the Mexico City Policy, which bars international non-profits that provide abortion counseling or referrals from receiving U.S. funding,” the statement outlines.

The policy, which applies to recipients of family planning funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), was first instituted by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1984, being announced during the International Conference on Population in Mexico City.

It was expanded during the Trump administration, being renamed the “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance” policy and applying to all global health assistance and all federal departments.

Last week, Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemingly sidestepped whether or not the president would repeal the Mexico City Policy when a reporter with EWTN asked about Biden’s plans regarding the prohibition, along with the Hyde Amendment.

“I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly,” Psaki answered, stating that the administration would have more to say about the matter. “He started his day attending church with his family this morning, but I don’t have anything more for you on that.”

The White House said on Thursday that Biden’s memo also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to immediately consider rescinding Trump administration/Reagan-era regulations under the Title X family planning program, which resulted in Planned Parenthood declining to comply and thereby losing millions in federal funding.

As previously reported, on Friday, the 48th year since the 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade, Biden reiterated his commitment to codifying Roe v. Wade into law, asserting that “reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack.”

THE CHURCH ON ABORTION

Christians have long opposed abortion as murder, seeing the taking of human life — no matter what his or her age, size or location (whether inside or outside the womb) — as playing God in essentially considering it a “right” for mothers to dictate which one of her children lives or dies.

Believers for centuries have sought to assist children worldwide, running crisis pregnancy centers, rescuing and housing abandoned children, operating orphanages, and opening foster and adoption agencies. Many Christians adopt children themselves, whether from overseas or those placed in the foster care system, and churches help provide food and clothing to those who are struggling financially.

See example stories here, here, here, here, here and here.

Ecclesiastes 11:5 states, “As thou knowest not what is the way of the spirit, nor how the bones do grow in the womb of her that is with child, even so thou knowest not the works of God who maketh all.”

Psalm 139:13-16 outlines, “For thou hast possessed my reins; Thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise thee, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvelous are thy works, and that my soul knoweth right well.”

“My substance was not hid from Thee when I was made in secret and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect, and in Thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them.”

Scripture, in addition to speaking on the value of the unborn, also repeatedly addresses the precursor sin of fornication, teaching in 1 Corinthians 6:13, “Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body.”

1 Thessalonians 4:3-5 exhorts, “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor — not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

Verses 7-8 add, “For God hath not called us unto uncleanness but unto holiness. He therefore that despiseth, despiseth not man but God, who hath also given unto us His Holy Spirit.”

Please visit Christian News Network’s Outlaw Abortion page to help us work to abolish the worldwide holocaust.