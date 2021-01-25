Biden Commits to Codifying Roe Into Law on 48th Year Since Supreme Court Abortion Decision

WASHINGTON — Referring to abortion as “reproductive health care,” President Joe Biden reiterated his commitment to codifying Roe v. Wade into law on Friday, the 48th year since the U.S. Supreme Court issued the decision that resulted in more than 60 million deaths of unborn children — and counting.

“In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack,” he said in a statement released by the White House. “We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care — including reproductive health care — regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe,” he advised. “We are also committed to ensuring that we work to eliminate maternal and infant health disparities, increase access to contraception, and support families economically so that all parents can raise their families with dignity. This commitment extends to our critical work on health outcomes around the world.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also shared the statement on social media. Read it in full here.

As previously reported, prior to the election, Biden made clear on his campaign website that he planned to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

The page, called the “Biden Agenda for Women,” which is still available for viewing, explains, “Biden will work to codify Roe v. Wade, and his Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate Roe v. Wade.”

He also outlined that he wishes to reinstate federal Title X and Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, and to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funds from being used for abortion (with exceptions).

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



In October, during a town hall event hosted by NBC News, Biden similarly outlined that he would urge Congress to pass a bill making Roe the law of the land when asked by a woman — who spoke of taking birth control in college — what his plans are to protect “women’s reproductive rights” now that Amy Coney Barrett is seated on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“[W]e don’t know exactly what she will do, although the expectation is that she very well may overrule Roe,” he replied. “And the only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation to make Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.”

He or his campaign then shared the town hall segment on Twitter, writing, “Roe v. Wade must remain the law of the land.”

Biden, a Roman Catholic, outlined years ago that while he personally believes that life begins at conception, he doesn’t want to “impose” his view on others.

“Life begins at conception in the Church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life,” he said in 2012. “I refuse to impose it on equally devout Christians and Muslims and Jews, and I just refuse to impose that on others …”

“I do not believe that we have a right to tell other people that — women — they can’t control their body. It’s a decision between them and their doctor. In my view and the Supreme Court, I’m not going to interfere with that,” Biden stated.

However, Scripture states in Romans 13 that civil leaders are to be the “minister of God for good,” being representatives of God’s will on Earth in the application of the law.

“For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid, for he beareth not the sword in vain. For he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil,” Romans 13:4 states.

Proverbs 24:11-12 outlines, “If thou forbear to deliver them that are drawn unto death, and those that are ready to be slain, if thou sayest, ‘Behold, we knew it not,’ doth not He that pondereth the heart consider it? And He that keepeth thy soul, doth not He know it? And shall not He render to every man according to his works?”

2 Chronicles 19:6 similarly teaches that judges are to represent the will of God, stating, “And said to the judges, ‘Take heed what ye do, for ye judge not for man, but for the Lord, who is with you in the judgment. Wherefore now let the fear of the Lord be upon you; take heed and do it, for there is no iniquity with the Lord our God …'”

Please visit Christian News Network’s Outlaw Abortion page to help us work to abolish the worldwide holocaust.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>