Biden Says He Would Make Roe the ‘Law of the Land’ if the Supreme Court Overturns Abortion Ruling

MIAMI, Fla. — During a town hall event with NBC News Monday evening, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that he would want Congress to send legislation to his desk making Roe v. Wade the “law of the land” when asked about his plan to “protect” the “right” to abortion should Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“My youngest sister is in high school right now, and I knew whenever I was graduating high school and entering college that I wanted to obtain my degree and start a career before starting a family. Having access to birth control and safe reproductive health care was imperative in making that true for me,” one attendee named Cassie Brown told the former vice president.

“Considering the new Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, what are your particular plans to protect women’s reproductive rights in the U.S.?” she asked.

Biden provided a short answer, advising that while he doesn’t know what Barrett would do, if the court did overturn the 1972 Roe decision, he believes the next step would be to pass a federal law codifying the right to abortion, implying that he would sign it.

“Number one, we don’t know exactly what she will do, although the expectation is that she very well may overrule Roe,” he said. “And the only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation to make Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.”

President Trump, who identifies as pro-life but supports the exceptions of rape, incest and the life of the mother, tweeted about the matter on Tuesday.

“Wow. Joe Biden just took a more liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest,” he wrote. “He also wants to pack our great United States Supreme Court. This is what the Dems will do.”

As previously reported, a page on Biden’s website, called “The Biden Agenda for Biden,” similarly explains that — if elected — among Biden’s objectives are to codify Roe v. Wade into law, to reinstate federal Title X and Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, and to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds from being used for abortion (with exceptions).

“Biden will work to codify Roe v. Wade, and his Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate Roe v. Wade,” it reads.

“Vice President Biden supports repealing the Hyde Amendment because health care is a right that should not be dependent on one’s zip code or income,” the page states. “And, the public option will cover contraception and a woman’s constitutional right under Roe v. Wade.”

As previously reported, during a vice presidential debate in 2012, Biden, a Roman Catholic, outlined that while he personally believes that life begins at conception, he doesn’t want to “impose” his view on others.

“Life begins at conception in the Church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life,” he said. “I refuse to impose it on equally devout Christians and Muslims and Jews, and I just refuse to impose that on others …”

“I do not believe that we have a right to tell other people that — women — they can’t control their body. It’s a decision between them and their doctor. In my view and the Supreme Court, I’m not going to interfere with that,” Biden stated.

However, as previously reported, Christians throughout history have decried abortion as murder, no matter the reason. The late preacher Lee Roy Shelton wrote in “The Crimes of Our Times” in a section on abortion:

“When killing anyone, the murderer is guilty of taking the life which God has given, and therefore he is ‘playing God’ by saying when and how a man should die. But God doesn’t look lightly upon those who try to take His place.”

“God has given us the Sixth Commandment as a fence about human life to preserve it, for it is sacred to Him. Yes, the Bible declares human life to be sacred. It is a divine creation, mysterious and magnificent in its beginning and possibility, utterly beyond the control or comprehension of any human being. It is never to be taken away at the will of anyone, for how can they tell the full meaning of that life and what it will bring forth?”

“The revelation of God made to man out of His blessed Word proves that He has purposes for every individual and for the [human] race, stretching far beyond the present moment or manifestation; and to terminate a single life is to set yourselves up as wiser and superior to God. The immensity of the issues of death is so great that there can be no sin against humanity, and accordingly, against God, greater than that of taking a human life.”

