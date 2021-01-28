Study: Nearly Half of Pastors Have Heard Church Members Repeat Conspiracy Theories

Photo Credit: Clay Lindner/Unsplash

(Evangelical Focus) Between September and October 2020, Lifeway Research collected the answers of 1,007 Protestant pastors of churches around the United States.

49% of the respondents agreed with the sentence: “I frequently hear members of my congregation repeating conspiracy theories they have heard about why something is happening in our country.” In contrast, 46% disagreed with the statement.

White pastors were more likely to agree than black pastors (50% to 36%), and those leading large congregations of over 250 members were those who agreed most (61%).

Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research, said: “Christian churches resolve to be places focused on the truth. Yet, half of pastors hear the spread of assumptions about plots often. This is a startling disconnect.”

