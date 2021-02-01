Muslim Woman Who Refuted Preacher Online Puts Her Trust in Jesus

(Christian Aid Mission) — A Muslim woman in the Middle East just wanted to pass some time when she decided to watch a Facebook video about Christianity, but when she heard the speaker say that Jesus is God, she fired off some insulting replies.

Rojda* also messaged the teacher, a native missionary, that Jesus of Nazareth was merely a prophet. She requested a New Testament under a false name so she could cite passages from the Bible itself to prove this to him, she said.

“Yet, as I read the New Testament, my whole attitude changed,” Rojda said. “My husband noticed that I was reading a New Testament, and I quickly hid it with fear of what he would do to me.”

Surprisingly, her husband gently told her that he had attended a church service out of curiosity while visiting another city, she said. He told her he’d heard about a church in their city and suggested they visit it.

