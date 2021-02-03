Oregon Measure to Decriminalize Drugs Goes Into Effect, Offering Assessment Instead of Prison

SALEM, Ore. (Fox News) — Oregon’s controversial Measure 110 went into effect Monday, decriminalizing possession of hard drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodone, according to reports.

The measure reclassifies possession of small amounts of hard drugs as a civil violation: Offenders will face a $100 fine, which they can avoid with a “health assessment” – a 24/7 phone service that will help determine what services an individual might need.

Small amounts include less than 1 gram of heroin or MDMA; 2 grams of cocaine or methamphetamine; 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; and 40 doses of LSD, oxycodone or methadone.

“People suffering from addiction are more effectively treated with health care services than with criminal punishments,” the bill reads.

