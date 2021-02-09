Australia Forges Ahead With Vaccine Certificates, $24M Campaign to Push COVID-19 Shots

CANBERRA, February 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Australian government is finalizing plans to roll out a vaccine certificate that will provide proof of immunization against the coronavirus.

Government services minister Stuart Robert announced that Australians will get a record when they receive a COVID-19 jab that will be stored and displayed on social security apps called Express Plus Medicare and MyGov.

“Importantly for Australians, the certificate will be robust, it will be anchored to them so they will know it’s their certificate and it will be widely accepted,” Robert said.

Continue reading this story >>