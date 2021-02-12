Brothers Arrested After Orchestrating Stabbing Hoax, Abusing Emergency Services for Social Media Clout

SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) – The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested two brothers for orchestrating a stabbing hoax that included directing witnesses to call 9-1-1, causing the emergency dispatch of officers and fire and rescue personnel to a home in Silver Spring.

On Jan. 24, at approximately 5:46 pm, the Emergency Communications Center (911) received a call for the report of a stabbing at a residence located in the 12700 block of Laurie Drive. The caller stated that two brothers had been fighting in the house and it appeared that one of them had stabbed the other in the neck with a knife.

