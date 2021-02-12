Openly ‘Gay’ Recording Artist Reaches No. 1 ‘Christian’ Spot on iTunes

(RNS) — For the second straight day, an openly queer [ ] artist has the top Christian album on iTunes.

“Preacher’s Kid” by Semler, the artist name of Grace Baldridge, hit No. 1 on Tuesday (Feb. 9) in Apple’s iTunes store, dethroning “Look Up, Child” by Lauren Daigle, which was released in 2018.

“It’s unbelievable. I keep trying to pinch myself,” Baldridge, 30, told Religion News Service.

“I actually got a tattoo last night to try and pinch myself to see if this was real.”

But don’t expect to hear the eight-song EP on Christian radio anytime soon.

It carries a parental advisory for explicit lyrics and at turns lacerates youth group lock-ins and short-term mission trips — staples of an evangelical Christian upbringing — while professing a complicated faith.

Editor’s Note: The above shared story is from a secular news service, which does not represent the perspective of a Christian worldview.


