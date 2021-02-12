RZIM Board-Ordered Investigation Confirms ‘Significant Evidence’ Ravi Zacharias Engaged in Sexual Misconduct

An independent report by a firm hired by Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (“RZIM”) to investigate claims of their founder’s alleged sexual misconduct has recently been published by RZIM on its website. The 12-page report, which found “significant evidence” of sexual misconduct by the late apologist Ravi Zacharias, along with “evidence of text- and email-based relationships with women who were not his wife” and “over 200 ‘selfie’-style photographs of women” on Zacharias’ electronic devices, followed an open letter by RZIM’s International Board of Directors which cited the leadership’s desire to “help the victims of Ravi’s abuse” and to take steps to ensure “nothing like this happens again.”

“It is with shattered hearts that we issue this statement about the allegations against RZIM’s Founder, Ravi Zacharias,” the open letter linked on the front page of the RZIM site states.

“Following allegations made in late August of 2020 that Ravi had engaged in sexual misconduct and abuse in connection with two day spas, we commissioned Miller & Martin PLLC, a law firm with experience in corporate and sex crimes investigations, to conduct an independent investigation. We gave Miller & Martin a broad scope to pursue any avenues that they judged to be relevant to the accusations, and we emphasized that our only purpose for the investigation was to ascertain the full truth,” the board statement reads.

“Having received the results of the investigation, we are publicly releasing the investigation report in the exact form that we received it. We have been waiting to make an extended statement in the hope that the full findings of the investigation would allow us to speak more accurately and meaningfully. We also wanted to ensure Miller & Martin’s independence in their investigation, assessments, and reporting of the findings,” it continues.

According to the Miller & Martin report, which can be read in full here, the investigators “confirmed one of the three accounts described in the Christianity Today article,” which gave rise to the concerns, “and found significant evidence of sexual misconduct involving additional massage therapists.” Additionally, the report states that they “also reviewed Mr. Zacharias’s electronic devices and found evidence of text- and email-based relationships with women who were not his wife, as well as over 200 ‘selfie’-style photographs of women.”

RZIM stated that as a result of the new report they are now seeking the Lord’s will on the “future of the ministry.”

“Our prayer has been that the truth would be known. For this answer to prayer we are thankful, even though we express this gratitude through tears. The humbling process of seeking counsel from survivors and advocates and of writing this statement has made us profoundly aware that even what we say now is vastly insufficient and merely a starting point for all that needs to be said and done in the days ahead,” the board expressed in its open letter published on the RZIM site.

“In light of the findings of the investigation and the ongoing evaluation, we are seeking the Lord’s will regarding the future of this ministry. We are learning much through this time and hope to have the chance to apply these lessons in the future. We remain passionate about seeing the gospel preached through the questions of culture. We will be spending focused time praying and fasting as we discern how God is leading, and we will speak to this in the near future,” the board statement reads in part.

Read full “Report of Independent Investigation into Sexual Misconduct of Ravi Zacharias”