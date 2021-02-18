Canadian Pastor Jailed for Breaching COVID Regulations, Refusing to Tell Court He Would Stop Services

(Western Standard) – An Edmonton-area pastor who repeatedly broke COVID-19 restrictions to hold services has been thrown in jail.

A judge threw James Coates, of Spruce Grove, in the slammer after he twice refused to tell the court he would stop his services.

“On Sunday, Feb. 14, the RCMP, with AHS, attended the GraceLife Church to assess compliance in relation to conditions issued to the Pastor on Feb. 7. Observations were made that James Coates was not complying with his Undertaking release conditions, and the church was not in compliance with the Public Health Order,” said RCMP in a release.

“On Feb. 16, James Coates turned himself in to the Parkland Detachment. He was charged in contravention of the Public Health Act (x2), and charged for failing to comply with a condition of his Undertaking, under the Criminal Code.

