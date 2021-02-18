Canadian Pastor Jailed for Breaching COVID Regulations, Refusing to Tell Court He Would Stop Services

By on No Comment

(Western Standard) – An Edmonton-area pastor who repeatedly broke COVID-19 restrictions to hold services has been thrown in jail.

A judge threw James Coates, of Spruce Grove, in the slammer after he twice refused to tell the court he would stop his services.

“On Sunday, Feb. 14, the RCMP, with AHS, attended the GraceLife Church to assess compliance in relation to conditions issued to the Pastor on Feb. 7. Observations were made that James Coates was not complying with his Undertaking release conditions, and the church was not in compliance with the Public Health Order,” said RCMP in a release.

“On Feb. 16, James Coates turned himself in to the Parkland Detachment. He was charged in contravention of the Public Health Act (x2), and charged for failing to comply with a condition of his Undertaking, under the Criminal Code.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Canadian Pastor Jailed for Breaching COVID Regulations, Refusing to Tell Court He Would Stop Services added by on
View all posts by Editor →