False ‘Progressive’ Church in Nashville Says Bible Isn’t ‘the Word of God … Inerrant or Infallible’

A so-called progressive ‘church’ in Nashville has drawn opposition after posting a message on social media stating that the Bible isn’t “the Word of God … inerrant or infallible.”

The organization, calling itself “GracePointe Church,” led by false teacher Josh Scott posted the disturbing message on Facebook on Sunday, February 7. The post related to a message he delivered on YouTube called “What Is Progressive Christianity?” as a part of GracePointe’s online service.

“As Progressive Christians, we’re open to the tensions and inconsistencies in the Bible. We know that it can’t live up to impossible, modern standards. We strive to more clearly articulate what Scripture is and isn’t,” the organization posted before citing what they claim the Bible isn’t and is.

“The Bible isn’t: the Word of God, self-interpreting, a science book, an answer/rule book, inerrant or infallible,” it listed. “The Bible is: a product of community, a library of texts, multi-vocal, a human response to God, living and dynamic,” it continued.

The Bible warns in 2 Timothy 4:3-4: “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.”


