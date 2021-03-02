Watch: Child Being ‘Brainwashed’ to Recite ‘Gay BC’s’ Draws Serious Concerns

A disturbing video that has surfaced online has many raising concerns over the sexualization of children by those pushing a homosexual agenda. In the now viral video, a seemingly special needs boy is sitting on the lap of a woman reading through a book called the “Gay BCs” as the boy recites letters of the alphabet that are identified with sexual terms.

While it is unclear where the video was recorded, or who the woman is, the boy is seen reading and reciting from the book while being encouraged by the woman whose lap he is sitting on as he turns the pages.

“B is for bi,” the boy states. “C is for coming out,” “I is for intersex,” and “Q is for queer” are some of the other recitations in the recording.

The book, “Gay BC’s,” which the boy was apparently reading from was authored by Matt Webb in 2019. Webb said he created the sexual-themed book in order to allow children between the ages of 4 and 8 to begin to talk about “sexual orientation and gender identity” issues early on in their lives.

The video was shared by conservative blogger Matt Walsh, a Catholic, who cited that the “LGBT Left is brainwashing children.”


