Live Feed: Christians Wait To Be Arrested While Singing Hymns and ‘Rescuing’ in Front of Abortion Facility Doors

A number of Christians have gathered to block the doors of an abortion facility to sing hymns in order to “rescue” children from death.

The effort was organized in part by Chet Gallagher who has reported on his Facebook page that “[m]ultiple women have turned away. Counselors spread out ready to love on and help them.”

Gallaher, who is a former Las Vegas police officer that was arrested in the 80’s for joining those rescuing outside an abortion facility in the city at the time, has been active in opposing the abortion holocaust since.

The Bible teaches in Proverbs 24:11-12, “If thou forbear to deliver them that are drawn unto death, and those that are ready to be slain; If thou sayest, Behold, we knew it not; doth not he that pondereth the heart consider it? and he that keepeth thy soul, doth not he know it? and shall not he render to every man according to his works?”

This is a breaking story. Please check back.