Live Feed: Christians Wait To Be Arrested While Singing Hymns and ‘Rescuing’ in Front of Abortion Facility Doors

By on No Comment

A number of Christians have gathered to block the doors of an abortion facility to sing hymns in order to “rescue” children from death.

The effort was organized in part by Chet Gallagher who has reported on his Facebook page that “[m]ultiple women have turned away. Counselors spread out ready to love on and help them.”

Gallaher, who is a former Las Vegas police officer that was arrested in the 80’s for joining those rescuing outside an abortion facility in the city at the time, has been active in opposing the abortion holocaust since.

The Bible teaches in Proverbs 24:11-12, “If thou forbear to deliver them that are drawn unto death, and those that are ready to be slain; If thou sayest, Behold, we knew it not; doth not he that pondereth the heart consider it? and he that keepeth thy soul, doth not he know it? and shall not he render to every man according to his works?”

This is a breaking story. Please check back.


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Live Feed: Christians Wait To Be Arrested While Singing Hymns and ‘Rescuing’ in Front of Abortion Facility Doors added by on
View all posts by Editor →