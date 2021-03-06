South African Preacher Keith Daniel Passes Into Eternity

Keith Daniel, the South African preacher known for his stirring sermons and unique preaching style, died in the hospital today following a battle with a Covid variant that surfaced in the country.

“Keith Daniel died today. Today my dearest daddy died,” Keith’s son, Roy Daniel, posted online.

“He was such a daddy. He sang me to sleep as a little child. He taught me of Jesus. He showed faith through the very hard times and faith in prayer that influenced my life. He was a real daddy who preached, but found time for his kids to buy ice cream and go for walks and talk and talk,” Roy recounted.

“I remember meetings he preached where the presence of God was phenomenal and brought conviction, repentance tears and prayer in my own life. He knew he was a weak earthen vessel. He was nothing enough for God to be much through him. That is so rare. He was always there for me. I will ever honor the memory of one of the two greatest men I knew in life. The other being my grandpa Jannie who lived for God in such a humble way that atheists said… I could ignore Christians arguments, but I could not ignore the life of that man. Only Jesus is perfect, but my daddy was a gift I could never deserve. May God continue to use his sermons and memory to the glory of Jesus alone,” he continued.

Daniel, who was an evangelist with the African Evangelistic Band, traveled extensively across South Africa preaching the Word of God and also lectured at Glenvar Bible College in Cape Town. Over the past two decades, Daniel made over twenty tours to North America.

According to Embassy Media that produced a documentary on the preacher’s life, “Keith’s salvation followed his brother’s, and thereafter their parents came to Christ from a bitter past. Early in his Christian walk, Keith was especially enabled by the Holy Spirit to memorize large passages of Scripture. Sometimes after an opening recitation by him of God’s Word, he follows with a message expounding the quoted Scriptures.”

The documentary, “Legacy of Faith: Keith Daniel,” is available at Institute in Basic Life Principles, or it can be viewed on Embassy Media’s website.

“Born and raised in South Africa, Keith’s early years were marked by hardship. Battling family tensions at home, he turned to the world for fulfillment and embraced a carnal life­style. But once he encountered Christ, there was a radical shift in his life,” the documentary description reads.

Last month, Roy Daniel, posted updates on his dad’s condition after acquiring the virus.

“Keith Daniel prayer update. My dear dad is still in ICU. He is still under oxygen tubes vent and he still needs your prayers. There are some good signs like good vitals when tested for most organs. However, his condition is day to day and he needs prayer. Please continue to pray,” Roy posted in a Facebook update on February 20.

Upon the news of Daniel’s death, many took to social media to post their condolences.

“[Keith Daniel’s] preaching and kindness have been a huge blessing in my life. I’m grateful to God for the times He let our paths cross. I was so encouraged to memorize and prioritize scripture in my life and preaching because of his example,” one comment on social media reads in part.

“I am so very sorry for this huge loss. His legacy will live on through the lives of the countless ones he impacted with the Gospel. He will continue to have a positive impact through his recorded sermons,” another reads.

“Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.” – James 4:14