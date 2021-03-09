Supreme Court Rules 8-1 in Favor of Campus Gospel Preaching Case, Justice Roberts Sole Dissenter

(OneNewsNow) — All the members of America’s highest court – save one – say it’s important to protect the principle of free speech, even when the offending policy no longer exists.

In a near-unanimous ruling (8-1), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that government officials must be held accountable when they violate constitutionally protected freedoms. The ruling came in a case involving two former students – Chike Uzuegbunam and Joseph Bradford – who were stopped by Georgia Gwinnett College officials from sharing their faith publicly on campus in the summer of 2016.

One News Now related the following comments by Uzuegbunam in an earlier story:

“First, they said I could only speak in the two tiny speech zones, and only then at prescribed times and with a reservation. Later, when I was standing in the speech zone I had reserved, I was told I could not speak at all, and all I wanted to do was share the good news of Jesus Christ and how He offers us eternal life freely.”

The sole dissenter in today’s ruling was Chief Justice John Roberts arguing the case is moot because the two are no longer students at the college, the challenged restrictions no longer exist, and the petitioners haven’t alleged actual damages.

