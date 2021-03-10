Jesus a Racist? ‘Gay Pastor’ Claims Jesus Used ‘Racial Slur,’ ‘Repented of His Racism’

An openly homosexual man who reports to have received his Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Ministry and Theology from the conservative Moody Bible Institute, and who is now a so-called LGBT+ activist and author, claims that Jesus used a “racial slur” and “repented of his racism,” essentially calling Jesus a sinner, in a controversial video now circulating online.

The now viral TikTok video shows Brandan Roberton stating that Jesus had “prejudices and biases” and was stood up to by a woman who spoke “truth to power,” causing Jesus to “repent of his racism” and heal her daughter.

The Scriptural text Robertson referred to in his monologue is found in Mark 7:25-30: “For a certain woman, whose young daughter had an unclean spirit, heard of him, and came and fell at his feet: The woman was a Greek, a Syrophenician by nation; and she besought him that he would cast forth the devil out of her daughter. But Jesus said unto her, Let the children first be filled: for it is not meet to take the children’s bread, and to cast it unto the dogs. And she answered and said unto him, Yes, Lord: yet the dogs under the table eat of the children’s crumbs. And he said unto her, For this saying go thy way; the devil is gone out of thy daughter. And when she was come to her house, she found the devil gone out, and her daughter laid upon the bed.”

Robertson, who referred to this account in Mark, twisted the text to assert Jesus was a “racist”.

“He calls her a dog. What’s amazing about this account is that the woman doesn’t back down. She speaks truth to power. She confronts Jesus and says, ‘Well, you can think that about me, but even dogs deserve the crumbs from the table. Her boldness and bravery to speak truth to power actually changes Jesus’ mind. Jesus repents of his racism and extends healing to this woman’s daughter,” Robertson claims.

“I love this story because its a reminder that Jesus is human. He had prejudices and biases and when confronted with it he was willing to do his work, and this woman was willing to stand up and speak truth,” Robertson concluded.

The text, referred to in Mark, Chapter 7, shows how Jesus responded to the Syrophenician woman’s faith, having compassion, even outside of those were not of God’s chosen people as a result of such faith. According to the Bible’s teachings in Romans 11:11-31, those who put their faith and trust in Christ are “grafted in among them, and with them partakest of the root and fatness of the olive tree.”

According to Robertson’s personal website, “Robertson received his Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Ministry and Theology from Moody Bible Institute, his Masters of Theological Studies from Iliff School of Theology, and is completing his Masters in Political Science at Eastern Illinois University.”

Christian News Network was told by Jeremiah Hill, an associate registrar in Moody Bible Institute’s Office of Academic Records, that they could not verify whether or not Robertson was a student “due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)” without the former student’s permission.

Moody Bible Institute’s position on homosexuality is outlined on their website under a positional statement section called “Human Sexuality,” which reads in part: “Based on Scripture, non-marital sex, homosexual sex, same-sex romantic relationships, and gender identification incongruent with one’s birth-sex all violate God’s generous intention for human relationships.”

Robertson is the same man who claimed that so-called polyamorous relationships are “holy” and “beautiful” in 2018 when he was “senior pastor” at “Missiongathering Christian Church,” a false church located in San Diego, California.

