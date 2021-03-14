Gospel Singer Kirk Franklin Blasphemes God in Expletive-Laden, Violence-Threatening Triade Against Son

(Yahoo Entertainment) — Gospel singer and choir director Kirk Franklin is apologizing for a profanity-laced tirade he directed at his grown son Kerrion, who posted audio of the heated phone call on Instagram.

“Recently my son and I had an argument that he chose to record,” Franklin said in a video responding to his son’s post. “I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I sincerely apologize.”

Kerrion, 32, posted a recording of the argument, in which Kirk, 51, verbally berates him with a string of insults and obscenities, including telling his son that “you need to get your skinny [expletive] [expletive] back out the [blasphemy] way before I put my foot in your [expletive].”

The singer yells “I will break your neck if you ever disrespect me” before seeming to hang up the phone.

