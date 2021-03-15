University of Manchester Advises Against Using ‘Mother’ and ‘Father’

(BBC News) — A university has advised staff against using the terms “mother” and “father” to avoid bias and assumption.
The University of Manchester’s guidance on inclusive language encourages the use of gender-neutral terms such as “parent” or “guardian” instead.
Jonathan Gullis, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Kidsgrove and Talke, described the guidance as “wokery gone mad”.
The university has denied scrapping or banning any words.
The guidance recommends using “gender-neutral” terms:
- You or they/their/them, not he/she or him/her
- People/person or individual(s), rather than man/men or woman/women
- Everyone/colleagues, rather than ladies and gentlemen/guys
- Parent or guardian, rather than mother or father
- Partner, rather than husband or wife
- Sibling, rather than brother or sister
- Artificial or synthetic, rather than man-made
- Humankind, not mankind
- Workforce, not manpower
- We provide cover or staff, rather than to ‘man’
The Bible states in Genesis 5:2: “Male and female created he them; and blessed them, and called their name Adam, in the day when they were created.”