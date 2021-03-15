University of Manchester Advises Against Using ‘Mother’ and ‘Father’

(BBC News) — A university has advised staff against using the terms “mother” and “father” to avoid bias and assumption.

The University of Manchester’s guidance on inclusive language encourages the use of gender-neutral terms such as “parent” or “guardian” instead.

Jonathan Gullis, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Kidsgrove and Talke, described the guidance as “wokery gone mad”.

The university has denied scrapping or banning any words.

Continue reading this story >> The guidance recommends using “gender-neutral” terms: You or they/their/them, not he/she or him/her People/person or individual(s), rather than man/men or woman/women Everyone/colleagues, rather than ladies and gentlemen/guys Parent or guardian, rather than mother or father Partner, rather than husband or wife Sibling, rather than brother or sister Artificial or synthetic, rather than man-made Humankind, not mankind Workforce, not manpower We provide cover or staff, rather than to ‘man’



The Bible states in Genesis 5:2: “Male and female created he them; and blessed them, and called their name Adam, in the day when they were created.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews

