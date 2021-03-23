‘He Loved His Family and His Lord Jesus’: Police Officer, Father of 7 Among 10 Killed During Shooting at CO Supermarket

DENVER — The Boulder Police Department confirmed 10 people are dead, including one Boulder Police officer, in a shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold confirmed Officer Eric Talley, 51, was the first to respond to the King Soopers minutes after initial 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. He was shot and killed. Talley had been with the department since 2010.

“I’m grateful for the police officers that responded, and I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley,” Herold said.

Homer Talley, Eric Talley’s father, provided the following statement to ABC:

“He took his job as a police officer very seriously. He had seven children. The youngest is 7 years old. He loved his kids and his family more than anything. He joined the police force when he was 40 years old. He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn’t want to put his family through something like this and he believed in Jesus Christ.”

Continue to read this story >>