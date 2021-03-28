Rapper Lil Nas X’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ Spark Outrage, Contain Drop of Human Blood

(KXAN) — Just days after the controversial music video for his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” went viral, rapper Lil Nas X is stoking outrage again over the release of a pair of shoes.
Lil Nas X, who rose to fame after his debut single “Old Town Road” became a global phenomenon, created the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the MSCHF clothing brand, according to streetwear/culture news outlet SAINT.
The shoes will reportedly contain 66 CCs of red ink and 1 drop of human blood in its sole. Other features of the infernal footwear are a pentagram pendant over the laces and “Luke 10:18” written on the side, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven.
