Nike Sues Over Rapper’s ‘Satan Shoes’ Containing Inverted Cross, Drop of Human Blood

(Newsweek) — Nike Inc. filed a trademark infringement suit against MSCHF Product Studio on Monday, hours after the Brooklyn company started selling customized Nike Air Max 97 shoes called “Satan Shoes.” The controversial sneakers are being promoted in collaboration with rapper and singer Lil Nas X, as a tie-in for the artist’s recent music video for the single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Like the video, the MSCHF shoes incorporate Satanic imagery. The sneakers feature a bronze pentagram and an inverted cross containing a drop of actual human blood. MSCHF’s design came in a limited edition run of 666 pairs with a $1,018 price tag—a reference to the Bible verse Luke 10:18 which states “I watched Satan fall from heaven like lightning”—and sold out in under a minute after going on sale at 11:00 a.m. EST Monday, one of MSCHF’s founders, Daniel Greenberg, confirmed to Newsweek.

