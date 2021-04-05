‘Out! Out!’ Enraged Pastor Volubly Expels Police Disrupting Passover Service

(Breitbart) — Police were volubly expelled from a Polish church in Alberta, Canada after disrupting an Easter service, with the pastor denouncing them as “Gestapo Nazi communist fascists” and “psychopaths”.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski ordered the six officers who descended on the Cave of Adullam Church out of the property in a video which he uploaded to Facebook, accusing them of “intimidating people in a church during the Passover” and saying “don’t you dare coming back here [sic]”.

“Can you imagine, those psychopaths,” Pawloski said to the camera as the officers walked away. “Passover. The holiest Christian festival in a year, and they’re coming to intimidate Christians during the holiest festival — unbelievable!” he exclaimed.

“What is wrong with those sick psychopaths?”

The pastor had been polite but firm with the half-dozen officers originally, telling them: “Please get out, get out of this property, immediately get out” as they clustered together a short distance inside the building.

He became markedly firmer as they attempted to linger and put questions to him, insisting: “I don’t want to hear a word. Out! Out! Out of this property immediately, until you come back with a warrant — out!”

