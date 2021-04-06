Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock Deletes Heretical ‘We Are Able To Save Ourselves’ Tweet

By on No Comment

Democratic senator and fake pastor Raphael Warnock deleted a heretical tweet that was posted to his Twitter account, which read, in part, “…we are able to save ourselves.” The post was made in regard to religious holiday of “Easter” and suggested that beyond the “resurrection of Jesus Christ” men can “save” themselves by helping others.

Senator Warnock, who moonlights as a fake pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and who is a vocal supporter of the abortion holocaust, deleted or had the post deleted from his non-government Twitter account which is being called out as heretical.

“The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves,” the full post read, which was later removed in the evening.

“This is a false gospel and heresy. We cannot save ourselves. The absolute truth and only meaning of Easter that matters is the literal, physical resurrection of Jesus Christ, and we must accept Him as Lord and Savior. Read Romans, ‘Reverend’ Warnock. You are a false teacher,” tweeted former Donald Trump attorney, Jenna Ellis, in response to the tweet.

It is unclear whether the senator posted the tweet himself or if it was posted by a staff member.

The Bible teaches in Isaiah 64:5, “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.” The Scriptures make clear that no man is good enough through his works to save himself from the wrath to come (1 Thess. 1:10), and that he must be “born again” (John 3:1-21).

Read more on this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock Deletes Heretical ‘We Are Able To Save Ourselves’ Tweet added by on
View all posts by Editor →