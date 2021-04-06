Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock Deletes Heretical ‘We Are Able To Save Ourselves’ Tweet

Democratic senator and fake pastor Raphael Warnock deleted a heretical tweet that was posted to his Twitter account, which read, in part, “…we are able to save ourselves.” The post was made in regard to religious holiday of “Easter” and suggested that beyond the “resurrection of Jesus Christ” men can “save” themselves by helping others.

Senator Warnock, who moonlights as a fake pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and who is a vocal supporter of the abortion holocaust, deleted or had the post deleted from his non-government Twitter account which is being called out as heretical.

“The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves,” the full post read, which was later removed in the evening.

“This is a false gospel and heresy. We cannot save ourselves. The absolute truth and only meaning of Easter that matters is the literal, physical resurrection of Jesus Christ, and we must accept Him as Lord and Savior. Read Romans, ‘Reverend’ Warnock. You are a false teacher,” tweeted former Donald Trump attorney, Jenna Ellis, in response to the tweet.

It is unclear whether the senator posted the tweet himself or if it was posted by a staff member.

The Bible teaches in Isaiah 64:5, “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.” The Scriptures make clear that no man is good enough through his works to save himself from the wrath to come (1 Thess. 1:10), and that he must be “born again” (John 3:1-21).

Read more on this story >>