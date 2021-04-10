Canadian Government Agency Blocks Access to Church Building With Fencing Over Coronavirus Restrictions

(Global News) — RCMP and members of Alberta Health Services were on scene at GraceLife Church west of Edmonton Wednesday morning to “physically close” the facility as temporary fencing was put up around the building.

Police were at the Spruce Grove church before 8 a.m. Crews could be seen putting fencing up around the building’s perimeter, as well as blocking off several parking stalls.

“Alberta Health Services physically closed GraceLife Church and has prevented access to the building until GLC can demonstrate the ability to comply with Alberta’s chief medical officer of health’s (CMOH) restrictions,” AHS said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Continue reading this story >>