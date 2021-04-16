Argentinian Pro-Abortion Leader Dies Days After Having Her Baby Murdered by Abortion

LA PAZ, Argentina (LifeSiteNews) — A 23-year-old woman died in a hospital in San Martin in the Argentinian province of Mendoza last Sunday, four days after having undergone a legal abortion in the neighboring town of La Paz. Maria del Valle Gonzalez Lopez’ death was attributed to hemorrhage and general septicemia according to what is known of her autopsy report. Judicial investigations are under way to determine whether her death was related to the abortion and whether she fell victim to medical malpractice. What is known is that she was a rising figure in the pro-abortion “Union Civica Radical,” a historic Argentinian left-wing party affiliated with the Socialist International, having been elected last year as president of the Youth section of the Radicals in La Paz.

Del Valle is the first mother who is known to have died since abortion on demand was made legal in Argentina earlier this year. She was a university student studying social work and had a boyfriend. Her party campaigned for legal abortion, and while it is not clear whether she personally joined pro-abortion “green scarf” rallies, her party had always told her that legal abortion is “safe” and a question of personal choice.

Continue reading this story >>