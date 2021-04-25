Montana Gov. Signs Bill Prohibiting Gov’t from ‘Burdening’ Citizens’ Religious Liberty

(Christian Headlines) — Saying he wants to protect the “right to freely exercise their religion,” Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law Thursday that prohibits the government from “burdening” an individual’s religious liberty and gives citizens the right to sue if they believe their rights have been infringed.

The new law, known as the “Montana Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” was opposed by some LGBT activists and groups, although the text of the law does not mention any specific issues.

The new law says the state “may not substantially burden a person’s right to the exercise of religion” unless two things can be demonstrated: 1) the state’s action is essential to “further a compelling governmental interest,” and, 2) the action is the “least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest.”

Montana Gov. Signs Bill Prohibiting Gov't from 'Burdening' Citizens' Religious Liberty
