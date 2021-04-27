Bruce Jenner Running as Republican ‘Woman’ for Gov. of California to Replace Gavin Newsom

Bruce Jenner, the former Olympian, has announced his run for governor of California against incumbent Gavin Newsom in the likely California recall election.

Jenner, 71, who legally changed his name to “Caitlyn” in 2015 and believes he is a woman trapped in a man’s body, is a longtime Republican and “transgender” advocate.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” Jenner wrote in a campaign announcement posted to Twitter.

The Bible states in Matthew 19:4-5: “[Jesus] answered and said unto them, Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female, And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh?”


