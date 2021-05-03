Police Take Down One of The World’s Largest Child Abuse Platforms in Global Operation

(NBC News) — German police have arrested four members of a gang suspected to be behind one of the world’s biggest child abuse image websites with more than 400,000 members worldwide, police and prosecutors said Monday.
A police operation involving regional and federal German officers raided seven addresses across Germany and arrested three men accused of operating Boystown, a platform for distributing indecent images and video of children, the BKA, Germany’s federal police agency, said in a statement.
Police also arrested one man in Paraguay, who is due to be extradited to Frankfurt. The arrests took place in mid-April but were announced on Monday.
