Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bruce Jenner Says It ‘Isn’t Fair’ for Biological Boys To Be in Girls’ Sports

Bruce Jenner, the former Olympian, who is now running for governor of California, told TMZ over the weekend that it is “unfair” for biological males to complete in female sports, and that women’s sports must be “protected”.

“There’s legislation in various states to ban biological boys or trans from playing girls’ sports in school. What’s your opinion on that?” the TMZ reporter asked.

“This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner responded.

Jenner did not answer a follow-up question from the reporter on whether or not doing so “delegitimizes their identity.”

Jenner, 71, who legally changed his name to “Caitlyn” in 2015 and believes he is a woman trapped in a man’s body, is a longtime Republican and “transgender” advocate.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” Jenner wrote in a campaign announcement posted to Twitter.

The Bible states in Matthew 19:4-5: “[Jesus] answered and said unto them, Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female, And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh?”

