‘Love Has Won’ Cult: Seven Charged After ‘Mother God’ Leader Found Mummified in Glitter and Fairy Lights

(Independent) — Seven people are facing charges related to abusing a corpse as well as child abuse after a cult leader’s mummified body was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in what appeared to be a shrine in a southern Colorado in the US.
Amy Carlson, 45, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in a small town in called Moffat in Colorado on April 28, according to of official documents. However, no details about the cause of death have been revealed.
All seven defendants have been booked on 6 May and appeared in the court on Wednesday.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!