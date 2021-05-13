‘Love Has Won’ Cult: Seven Charged After ‘Mother God’ Leader Found Mummified in Glitter and Fairy Lights

(Independent) — Seven people are facing charges related to abusing a corpse as well as child abuse after a cult leader’s mummified body was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in what appeared to be a shrine in a southern Colorado in the US.

Amy Carlson, 45, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in a small town in called Moffat in Colorado on April 28, according to of official documents. However, no details about the cause of death have been revealed.

All seven defendants have been booked on 6 May and appeared in the court on Wednesday.

Continue reading this story >>