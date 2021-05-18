London Railway Orders Conductors to Stop Saying ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ After Offending ‘Non-Binary’ Person

(Evening Standard) — London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has said its conductors will be warned to not use the greeting “ladies and gentlemen” following a complaint from a non-binary passenger.

LNER said train managers should not use the phrase to avoid offending passengers who might identify as neither male nor female.

It comes after a complaint from a passenger on social media, the Telegraph reports.

In a Twitter post directed to LNER, the passenger wrote: “Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls…” As a non-binary person this announcement doesn’t actually apply to me, so I won’t listen.”

LNER replied to the complainant, agreeing that train managers “should not be using language like this”.

The Bible states in Matthew 19:4-5: “[Jesus] answered and said unto them, Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female, And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh?”

